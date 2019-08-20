Pa. State Police: Mercer woman allows daughter to smoke weed, drink

The home is near Airport and Holmes roads in Mercer

COOLSPRING, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a mother allowed her daughter to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in her home for about three years.

Jennifer Beck, 44, of Mercer, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Police say Beck allowed her 17-year-old daughter to smoke and drink inside the home during a three-year period of time.

WKBN is not releasing the name of the daughter because she is a minor.