Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Mercer County

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen that they say ran away from a residential treatment facility in Grove City over the weekend.

Dylan Cottrell, 16, is 6’3″ and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue scrub pants and a light blue sweatshirt.

According to police, Cottrell ran away from the George Junior Republic home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They have concerns about his mental state.

If you have information on Cottrell’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact Pennsylvania State Police at 724-662-6162.