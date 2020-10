Margaret Whiteside, 94, has been missing from the Jamestown area since 9:45 p.m. Thursday

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an elderly woman who has been missing since Thursday night.

Margaret Whiteside, 94, has been missing from the Jamestown area since 9:45 p.m.

She is described as a black woman with gray hair that was pulled back at the time. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see her, call PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.

