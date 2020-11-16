Police in Pennsylvania host toy drive in Mercer

All the toys will go to the Children's Aid Society and be delivered to children this Christmas

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Police is hosting a toy drive.

The agency is taking donations of new unwrapped toys.

They anticipate helping out close to 1,000 children this year.

All the toys will be collected and brought to the Children’s Aid Society ‘workshop’ where they will be organized.

“We set everything up, and it’s kind of coordinated like little stores. Any gifts that weren’t filled by individual donors taking actual names, we go back there and it’s like a whole shopping spree,” said organizer Emily Palmer.

If you would like to donate, just drop off your unwrapped toy at Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Franklin Road in Mercer.

