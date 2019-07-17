Pennsylvania senator taking aim at robocallers

Wednesday, Bob Casey joined other senators in Washington D.C. to urge passage of a new bill

(WKBN) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey, from Pennsylvania, is taking on robocallers.

Wednesday, he joined other senators in Washington D.C.

Casey is urging the passage of a new bill to protect seniors from these threats.

Scammers usually try to gain trust, then ask for money.

Casey says those who initiate the call, should be behind bars.

“These scams are requiring an investment of time and resources from officers across the country. Instead of focusing only on what they do best — keeping our streets and communities safe — local law enforcement must spend precious time keeping the phone lines safe,” he said.

The new bill would enlist the help of bank tellers, empowering them to step in when they feel someone may be at risk.