Pennsylvania man killed in Trumbull County crash

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Jamestown, Pennsylvania died in a crash in Trumbull County Tuesday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the one vehicle crash happened on Kinsman Pymatuning Road just after 6:30 a.m.
Reports say 57-year-old William Brenneman was heading west, just past Ward North Road, when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Troopers say Brenneman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he died.
The crash is under investigation.
