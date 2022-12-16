POTTER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a “notice of violation” to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.

They say the petrochemical facility in Beaver County went over its 12 month limit for volatile organic compound emissions.

In a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, they say the facility was five tons over the limit.

As part of its investigation, the DEP has requested that Shell submit a root cause analysis and how they plan to fix the issue.