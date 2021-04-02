PennOhio Waste in Negley to pay $50K for EPA violations

They will also have to take measures to improve their practices at the landfill

NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – PennOhio Waste owes nearly $50,000 in civil penalties after inspections in 2019 and 2020 found violations at its construction and demolition debris facility in Negley.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued a citizen’s advisory explaining what happened. According to the advisory, Middleton Township trustees are receiving $40,000 of the fine to improve public health, safety and wellness in and around Negley.

According to the advisory, the remaining money will stay with the Ohio EPA.

“Ohio EPA takes its responsibilities to the citizen of Ohio seriously,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said in a statement. “These orders are designed to ensure PennOhio operates in a way that is protective of human health and the environment for the people living in and around Negley.”

To read the full list of orders and what inspectors found click here.

The facility will also have to suspend railroad waste unloading, take measures to prevent mud drag out on public roads, minimize dust created by vehicles driving on landfill roads, limit the size of the waste unloading area and the working face of the landfill, maintain weekly cover on landfill waste, and control, contain and get rid of litter at the landfill.