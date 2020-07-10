PennDOT urges drivers to find another route around I-80 Mercer County project

The passing lane of I-80 eastbound is closed near the I-376 overpass

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A construction project in Mercer County is impacting so many drivers that PennDOT is asking those who can to find another route.

The passing lane of I-80 eastbound is closed near the I-376 overpass.

That project is stalling traffic during morning and afternoon drive times.

“If you go onto 511 (511PA) in the afternoon, you can see the travel speeds are black. That means there is somewhat stopped traffic in that area. It’s significant backups at times,” said Jill Harry, communications relations coordinator for PennDOT. “We are trying to repair that bridge as quick as can but in the meantime, we need people to maybe choose a different route.”

Traffic congestion, speed reductions and stop-and-go travel can be expected leading up to the work zone, Harry said.

The work is expected to be done in September.