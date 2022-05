MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – PennDOT wants to hear what you think about an upcoming road project in Mercer County.

They want to make improvements to routes 18 and 58 in Greenville, near Thiel College.

Work is expected to happen in the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.

It would include things like new sidewalks and curb ramps.

You can learn more about it in a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday night.