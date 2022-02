(WKBN)- PennDOT is planning several road restrictions before the winter weather.

Starting at 7 p.m., this will affect interstate 79 from I-80 to I-90 and the entire length of I-80.

There will be restrictions for vehicles towing trailers, school buses, and recreational vehicles.

Drivers can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on weather-related closures and restrictions.