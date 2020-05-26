PennDOT to begin line painting on roads this week

Work to repaint lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT District 11 is advising drivers that line painting will begin on various roadways in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties.

It will occur Tuesday through Friday, May 26-29, weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day in the following locations:

Lawrence County

Route 422 in various municipalities

Beaver County

Route 288 in Franklin Township

Allegheny County

I-376 Parkway West between the I-79 (Exit 59) interchange in Collier Township to the Campbells Run Road (Exit 62) in Robinson Township

I-376 Parkway West between Business Loop 376 exits (Exit 50 and 57) in Findlay Township

Route 3089 Flaugherty Run Road in Moon and Findlay townships

PennDOT advises drivers to be cautious and patient and suggests allowing at least 250 feet (13 car lengths) behind line painting equipment to avoid damage.

Drivers should avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.

Passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in paint on the motorist’s vehicle.

Line painting vehicles normally pull over every two and one-half miles or when safety permits.

Recent technological advancements on the mix of formulas have produced fast dry paints that are dry to the touch within 2 to 3 minutes. It is crucial to stay off these lines during the curing period.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading.

PennDOT establishes painting schedules to minimize delays to drivers. On days before holidays and on Fridays, crews will focus on secondary routes to minimize inconvenience for drivers.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.