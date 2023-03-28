MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an online plans display for a new local project.

The bridge that carries Route 62 over Fox Run in Jackson Township is being replaced.

The project plans to completely replace the existing concrete structure with a new bridge, as well as updated roadway approaches, drainage and shoulder backups.

The current bridge was built in 1922 and widened in 1961. The bridge hasn’t seen any updates since and is in rough condition. Approximately 2,400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Work is expected in 2024 during the construction season and is expected to take approximately three to four months. There will be a detour put in place during the construction. The proposed 21.5-mile detour route will be posted using Route 62, Interstate 79 and Route 358.

The plans for the project can be found here. The page has digital plans, a handout and an online comment form. The page will remain active until April 19.