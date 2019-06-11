PennDOT rehabilitating bridge on Route 58 in Greene Twp.

GREENE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The 95-year-old on Route 58 in Greene Township will be getting a much-needed rehabilitation.

That bridge is on Liberty Street near Shine Road and goes over Faherty Run.

PennDOT says the construction will begin June 24 and should be complete by Sept. 20. A detour will be in place by Sept. 13.

The bridge is listed in poor condition and about 3,500 vehicles use that bridge daily.

The cost of the project is listed at $364,400 and will be paid by state funds.

For more information on road construction projects in Pennsylvania, go to the PennDOT website.