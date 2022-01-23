(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on a portion of Interstate 80 due to the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Those who do head out will see speeds reduced to 45 miles per hour on I-80 from the Ohio state line to Clarion County.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

PennDOT is also asking drivers to give space for plow trucks, adding to never pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.