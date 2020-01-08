PennDOT reduces speed on I-80 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties due to a winter storm.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. The reduction is in place for the east and westbound lanes starting at the Ohio lane in Mercer County, continuing through Venango County and ending at the rest area and weigh station in Clinton County.

Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers can check for updates at www.511PA.com.

