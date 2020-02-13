PennDOT reduces speed limit along I80 eastbound; crash closes some lanes

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is closing some roadways because of a crash and reducing speed limits due to the winter weather.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) to Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville/Franklin) because of a tractor-trailer crash.

On Interstate 79, speeds are reduced to 45 mph starting in Erie County, going onto the I-80 interchange in Mercer County.

Those speeds are also the same on I-80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway) in Clearfield County.

Commercial vehicles are being told to use the right lane only.