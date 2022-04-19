Mercer, Pa. (WKBN) – Need to fill a low spot in your yard or need to get some grading done? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is offering free fill dirt for homeowners in Mercer County.

​Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Mercer County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

Leftover fill dirt from those projects is available to homeowners who request it and whose property is accessible and located near work areas.

You have to sign a release form and contact the Mercer County maintenance office at 724-662-5350.

You can find work projects in Mercer County online at www.projects.penndot.gov.