PennDOT looking to hire: Job fair to be held in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is hosting a series of job fairs in northwest Pennsylvania throughout the month, including one at their Mercer County Maintenance Facility on Thursday.

District employees will be available at the job fairs to answer any questions that potential applicants have. Anyone interested in applying should have a copy of their resume on hand.

PennDOT is looking to hire CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors and transportation technicians across the state.

The job fairs are open to people with disabilities.

For a list of current openings and internship opportunities, click here.

Thursday’s job fair will be held at 215 Maple Street in Mercer from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be another fair at the District 1 Office at 255 Elm Street in Oil City on February 26. This will also be held from noon to 6 p.m.