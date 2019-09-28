PennDOT looking for input from Mercer County residents

Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation want to hear from you

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation want to hear from the public about the job they are doing.

Earlier this month, PennDOT officials launched a survey where residents can comment on construction and maintenance projects in the state.

The 16-question survey asks how you perceive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceed your expectations. You will also be asked about your experiences when reporting concerns.

To take the survey, go to surverymonkey.com/r/penndotroadwork or through PennDOT’s website and click on customer survey banner.

The survey will remain open through Oct. 22.