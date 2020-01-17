PennDOT issues warning ahead of weekend wintry weather

State officials in Pennsylvania are cautioning drivers to be prepared for wintry conditions on the state's highways this weekend

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – State officials in Pennsylvania are cautioning drivers to be prepared for wintry conditions on the state’s highways this weekend.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the possibility of sleet and freezing rain is in the forecast for Interstate 80, 79 and 90 in the northwestern portion of the state.

Drivers should be prepared for snow-covered roads while precipitation is falling.

Keep in mind that roads that look wet may actually be icy, and ice can form without warning on bridges and ramps.

Officials with PennDOT District 1, which covers Mercer County, said they are prepared for the weather with salt, anti-skid and other materials that are in good supply right now.

Crews will be working around the clock to clear the roads.

Drivers can help by leaving plenty of space — six car lengths — when following a truck that is plowing or spreading material.

For drivers who are traveling during times of snow or sleet, PennDOT offers this advice: