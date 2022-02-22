MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is holding a job fair on Wednesday in Mercer County.

It’s from noon to 5 p.m. at the maintenance facility at 215 Maple Street in Mercer.

Various positions are available and you can learn about them and how to apply at the job fair. They include:

Highway maintenance workers

Civil engineers

Construction inspectors

Transportation technicians

PennDOT is also interested in filling positions for CDL operators and mechanics.

The positions are for various counties throughout the region.

Take a copy of your resume as it will come in handy.