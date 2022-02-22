MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is holding a job fair on Wednesday in Mercer County.
It’s from noon to 5 p.m. at the maintenance facility at 215 Maple Street in Mercer.
Various positions are available and you can learn about them and how to apply at the job fair. They include:
- Highway maintenance workers
- Civil engineers
- Construction inspectors
- Transportation technicians
PennDOT is also interested in filling positions for CDL operators and mechanics.
The positions are for various counties throughout the region.
Take a copy of your resume as it will come in handy.