MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — A woman from Mercer County is being recognized by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for her quick thinking when she helped a stranger having a medical emergency.

On Dec. 4, Samantha VanDyke, a Mercer County roadway program technician, was driving along state Route 418 near Farrell when she noticed an older woman lying in a driveway. The woman seemed like she was signaling for help, so VanDyke turned her car around and got out to see what was wrong.

The older woman had fallen and wasn’t able to get up — she’d been lying there for around 20 minutes before VanDyke pulled over. The woman was cold, as the temperature was only in the 40s that day, so VanDyke used her own jacket to keep the woman warm.

VanDyke called 911 and waited with the woman until the ambulance came.

On Jan. 10, PennDOT formally acknowledged VanDyke’s “shining example” of kindness — in addition to a county-level award — with a Workplace Hero award, which recognizes PennDOT employees who help prevent serious injuries or take action in dangerous situations.

VanDyke has worked for the department of transportation for almost 10 years.

“Our staff is trained with safety at the forefront of our community service. Samantha is a shining example of that philosophy,” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 executive. “She was observant in her duties, identified a person in need, and took action without hesitation in order to ensure the safety of a stranger.”

“This incident serves as a great example of VanDyke’s overall attitude of service to others,” said Aaron Fox, assistant district executive of maintenance. “She is respected among her peers for her friendly and efficient approach in the workplace and her caring actions towards others.”