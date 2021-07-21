PennDOT holding job fairs, with many positions open

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to fill a variety of positions and is holding job fairs to make it easier to apply.

Some of the jobs include CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors and transportation technicians.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to employment.pa.gov.

Open house job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

August 11 – Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple St., Mercer

– Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple St., Mercer August 18 – Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach St., Waterford

– Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach St., Waterford August 19 – Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Rd., Franklin

– Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Rd., Franklin August 25 – Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville

– Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville September 1 – Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 US Route, Warren

The job fairs are open to people with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations are asked to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 prior to a week before the event they would like to attend.