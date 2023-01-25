PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced speed limits in Beaver and Lawrence counties due to inclement weather.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

According to a news release from PennDOT, the following highways are under reduced speed limits.

Beaver County

Interstate 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway)

Lawrence County

Interstate 79

Interstate 376

Route 422

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions need to move to the right lane.

PennDOT also announced a Tier 1 vehicle restriction.

The restrictions, including commercial vehicles in the right lane only, are in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City) in Mercer County to Exit 105 (Route 108, Slippery Rock) in Butler County; and

I-376 from the beginning point in Mercer County to Exit 48 (Route 151, Hopewell) in Beaver County.

A Tier 1 restriction remains in place on Interstate 80 from the Interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County to the Interstate 180 westbound interchange in Northumberland County.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

For the latest roadway updates, visit 511pa.com.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.