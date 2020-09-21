PennDOT continues line painting, seal coating operations in Lawrence County

This will be in Beaver, Lawrence and Allegheny counties

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT District 11 announced Monday that they will be doing line painting and seal coating operations through Friday, weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines and seal coat the road will occur from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following locations:

Allegheny County I-79 in various municipalities between PA Route 60 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Southern Beltway I-376 (Parkway West) from I-79 interchange to the Fort Pitt Tunnel Route 51 in various municipalities Route 50 in various municipalities Route 121/Route 3052 (Greentree Road) in various municipalities

Lawrence County I-79 in Plain Grove Township Route 422 in various municipalities



PennDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and patience and suggests allowing at least 250 feet (13 car lengths) behind line painting equipment to avoid damage.

Motorists should avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so. Passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in paint on the motorist’s vehicle.

Line painting vehicles normally pull over every two and one-half miles or when safety permits.

Recent technological advancements on the mix of formulas have produced fast dry paints that are dry to the touch within 2 to 3 minutes. It is crucial to stay off these lines during the curing period.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

