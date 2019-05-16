PennDOT asking community to participate in Route 62 safety study

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is looking to make some changes to one of Mercer County’s busiest corridors, Route 62 between Hermitage and Mercer.

PennDOT is seeking input from those who live or drive along Route 62. It’s an 11-mile stretch from Keel Ridge Road to Route 19, including where the roadway runs through Jefferson, Lackawannock and East Lackawannock townships.

With this safety study, PennDOT wants to know some of the issues people are having.

“We are hearing a lot about drainage issues, speeding, sight distance and also some passing zone issues that we will take a closer look at,” said PennDOT Design Services Engineer Tom McClelland.

Another public meeting is planned for this fall. People can also go to PennDOT’s website and add their issues to an interactive map.

They will use this study to create both short and long term projects for the Route 62 corridor.