PennDOT announces winners of ‘Paint the Plow’ contest in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced winners in its “Paint the Plow” contest.

It’s a safety outreach contest which promotes winter driving safety and appreciation for high school art programs.

Students were invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2019 statewide theme was “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” It was chosen to draw attention to the need for drivers to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather in order to arrive safely to their destination.

Commodore Perry High School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. The plow depicts a comic strip style story of a vehicle losing control while traveling too fast on the road.

The “People’s Choice” honor, which was decided through donations gathered at the annual Mercer County Open House last month, went to Mercer Area High School. Their design shows a person and mustang (the school mascot) drinking from a frozen drink.

Winner of the “Judges’ Pick” award was Greenville High School. Greenville’s plow depicted a Trojan (the school mascot) and a car theme. The “Judges’ Pick” was determined through voting by PennDOT representatives.

During the winter weather season, the blades, as well as those painted by Farrell and West Middlesex high school students, will be used to maintain Mercer County state-owned roadways.

The community can view photos the painted plow blades online at www.penndot.gov by clicking on the “Paint the Plow” icon.