PennDOT announces new enforcement program, targeting work-zone speed limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a new enforcement program designed to make the roadways safer for road workers.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police, announced the implementation of the statewide Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program on Wednesday.

The program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record driver exceeding posted work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more. These systems are only operational in active work zones.

A minimum 60-day pre-enforcement pilot period will begin next week. Violations will not be issued, however, enforcement is expected to begin early next year.

Once enforcement begins, registered owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense. After that, drivers will have violation notices and fines attached.

Its goal is to reduce work zone speeds, change driver behavior and improve work zone safety for workers and drivers.

“When a crash occurs in an active work zone, it’s just as likely to result in death or injury to a driver or passenger inside that vehicle,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “This program is about protecting everybody’s safety. If not for these workers in an active work zone, I ask you to slow down for yourself and other travelers.”

In 2018, there were just under 2,000 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities, according to PennDOT.

“We are committed to facilitating the efficient movement of traffic through work zones while ensuring the safety of drivers, passengers, and workers,” said Director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol Major James Basinger. “PSP continues to work closely with our safety partners to explore how to best leverage evolving technology to make Pennsylvania’s roads safer.”

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, visit PennDOT’s website.