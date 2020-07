The vouchers for fresh produce and baked goods are being offered by the campus' food pantry

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Eating healthy will be a little easier for Penn State Shenango students this summer.



Students can now get vouchers for the Downtown Sharon Farmers Market.

The vouchers for fresh produce and baked goods are being offered by the campus’ food pantry, the Nittany Nook.

Physical food donations for the Nittany Nook are not being accepted at this time.

Donations can be made online at Penn State Shenango’s giving website. All monetary donations directly assist Shenango students.