Penn State Shenango expands GPA scholarship program

(WKBN) – Starting next Thursday, high school students can file their free application for federal student aid or FAFSA. It helps parents know how much school is going to cost.

Penn State Shenango can help, too. It’s starting a fifth year where students with a 3.0 GPA or better can get $3,000.

There’s no required SAT or ACT score.

The high school class of 2021 is going to benefit from an expansion of the program.

“That kid with a 3.0 is getting $3,000 and the kid with a 4.0 is getting $3,000… Let’s make it a little more rewarding for the students at the upper end who have done really well in high school. So we put these tiers in, clear up to if you have a 3.5 or better, we’re going to give you $5,000 now. Just hoping to draw in more of those high-quality students,” said enrollment director Chuck Greggs.

It’s a renewable scholarship for students who maintain a 2.5 GPA.

The program has helped Penn State Shenango attract more freshman applications and increase the retention rate.

