(WKBN) – Penn State Shenango’s athletic director is being honored by Forbes.

Amanda Howett was named to Forbes’ 2022 “30 Under 30” list.

Howlett joined the campus in January and at the time, the school only had two sports programs.

Howett is being honored for her work in launching women’s basketball and co-ed golf programs.

“Finding this position was a dream,” Howett said in a press release. “There was amazing support from the campus, alumni society, and the community that have made our rapid expansion possible.”

She also fills important roles at Slippery Rock University, Allegheny College and West Virginia University, like coordinating athletic recreational programming and special events.