Penn Power installs animal resistant fence to protect service

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn Power has completed a number of projects in Mercer County to strengthen the electrical system for winter.

New interior fencing has been put up inside two substations in Sharon and Hermitage. The fencing will keep animals from climbing into the substation and knocking out the power. It works the same way an invisible fence works for your pet.

“Climbing animals present a threat to substation operation and electric service

reliability,” said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president of Penn Power and Ohio Edison. “We are

pleased to have experienced tremendous success with the interior fencing we installed last

year, and we anticipate similar results with the new applications to help keep the power

flowing safely and reliably to our customers this winter.”

Not only does the fence keep animals out, it discourages them from trying again. Many climbing animals, like squirrels, have a highly developed memory that enables them to remember locations for food, warmth and shelter. With one brief contact with a fence panel, animals learn that a substation is not a welcoming location to visit.

