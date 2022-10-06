MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn Power teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to host a live electrical safety demonstration for nearly 100 state employees during its bi-annual Safety Stand-Down Day in western Pennsylvania.

PennDOT employees gathered in the parking lot of the Mercer County Maintenance Facility to watch Penn Power personnel demonstrate the power of 7,200 volts of electricity using a mobile electrical safety exhibit. They used an energized transformer to send electricity through various materials, including a car door and metal ladder to simulate what occurs when they contact a power line.

The demonstration highlighted the importance of staying far away from power lines and electrical equipment, including downed wires laying across roadways during severe weather or following a vehicle accident.

The company’s live electrical safety demonstration is part of its “Stop. Look. Live.” campaign to educate the public about staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment. The campaign kicked off last fall and features initiatives to help protect groups that are most at risk of encountering safety hazards, including first-responder organizations and contractors. The campaign also features an educational program for children.

To learn more about FirstEnergy’s “Stop. Look. Live.” campaign, visit firstenergycorp.com.