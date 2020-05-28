Penguin City Brewing Company launching new light beer

Penguin City Brewing Company is adding a new light beer to its line of products on June 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company is adding a new light beer to its line of year-round products on June 2.

Co-owners Richard Bernacki and Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki said Penguin City Light will be a great compliment to its “big brother,” Penguin City Beer.

“We always felt this area needed a local light beer to call its own. My goal with Penguin Light is to be able to knock one (or two) back with the great beer drinkers of the Valley and honestly say that it’s my favorite American Light Beer,” Richard said.

“We knew a light beer would eventually be part of our core lineup when we created the company. The question was, when? The right time is now. We’ve made some mistakes in the last two years but also learned many tough lessons. With this knowledge and experience, we are ready to start building our line of beers and really push more heavily into our market and beyond the area. We want this to be Youngstown’s and the Valley’s go-to light beer.” Aspasia said.

For more information about Penguin City Brewing Company, visit their website.