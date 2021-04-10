Penguin City Brewing Company excited to relocate, expand and help another business start up

Penguin City Brewing Company is on the move and they won't be going alone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company is on the move and they won’t be going alone. They’re expanding their business while helping start up another.

The old Republic Warehouse sits on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, but the building will now have a new owner.

Back in December, it was bought by Penguin City Brewing Company.

“We’re going to kind of mix it. We’re going to show the old but also bring in some new modern elements,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, owner of Penguin City Brewing Company.

The public was given a chance to look around, seeing what the factory looks like before renovations.

They are looking to expand their business.

“The brewhouse is going to be one of them, the bar, the restaurant,” said Lyras-Bernacki.

Along with sprucing up the outdoor areas, they are currently moving from their old location at the B&O Station. Now, they can produce, expand and show the public how it’s done.

“The tap room, just having people come in, which we never had a tap room, so just to have people come in and see it and watch the brew process is going to be pretty huge for use,” said Lyras-Bernacki.

But they aren’t going at it alone.

A new cider and winery will be added in.

“A mixture of not just beer lovers, craft beer lovers, but we’ll also bring people who may not drink beer but who also love cider and wine, and they are able to come here and try both within just a few steps from each other,” said Hannah Ferguson, D.O.P.E. Cider and Winery owner.

That stands for Dwelling On Positive Energy.

Ferguson has been in the brewing industry before, and she was able to meet with Penguin City through a mutual friend.

“I’ve known them from the industry, being in the industry, and so I knew them that way, but they actually found out what I did based off word of mouth,” Ferguson said.

She says she’ll be one of the first Black female-owned cider and winery in Ohio, and she couldn’t think of any place better to start.

“And definitely coming out of Youngstown, that’s the big thing for me ’cause I’ve always wanted to be in Youngstown. I didn’t think about opening up anywhere else, but here first ’cause this is where I’m from,” Ferguson said.

The plan is to open this fall.