Penguin City Brewery drops new beer for one night only

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewery dropped a new beer Saturday night called “Peach Champagne Ale” out of the B&O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

The beer was served at the Cookie Table Fundraiser at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown.

Penguin City was inspired by one of the winning cookies from the 2019 Cookie Table and Cocktails event.

The ale packaging summarizes the origins of the Mahoning Valley’s proud tradition–the cookie table.

Saturday night was your only chance to try the beer because it was only served for the event.