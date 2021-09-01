Penguin City Beer unveils new limited-edition can

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company unveiled a new logo Wednesday as part of their sponsorship of Youngstown State University’s athletics department.

The design features YSU’s mascot Pete and will be available on their light beer by the end of the week.

Penguin City Beer releases a limited-edition can every year.

“The Pete can was originally going to come out last year, but we decided to hold off for 2021. It’s always great to see how, no matter the distance, people from the Valley will find a way to work together on something that’s bigger than them,” said Penguin City brand manager Michael Pontikos.

The can is the second in a series designed in collaboration with Youngstown native Jesse Reed, partner at New Order Design in New York City.