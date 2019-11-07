Penguin City Beer unveils holiday ale inspired by One Hot Cookie flavor

Only 10 barrels were made so once it's gone, it's gone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tasty treats and delicious drinks tempt you thousands of times during the holidays. Now you can combine the two.

Penguin City Beer is making a pink peppermint ale. The recipe is partly based on a best-selling cookie at One Hot Cookie in Youngstown.

The drink will have over 5% alcohol. You can buy it in bottles at Penguin City Beer and some places will have it on draft.

“We know a lot about cookies and they know a lot about beer,” Morgan Chretien said. “It was exciting to talk about, realizing the flavors that will pull in the beer. And their amazing brewmaster put in all those flavor combinations to put in our pink peppermint ale.”

The beer goes on sale the day before Thanksgiving. Only 10 barrels were made so once it’s gone, it’s gone.