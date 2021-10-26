Penguin City Beer holding fundraiser for Youngstown teen left paralyzed from shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is rallying behind a Youngstown teen who was left paralyzed after being shot in the neck earlier this year.

Penguin City Beer will be giving away a list of prizes to help raise money for 17-year-old Christa Harrison.

Harrison was shot in May and has been in the hospital since. She needs a special wheelchair and ramp in order to go home, as well as help with medical expenses.

The co-owner of Penguin City Beer said she felt compelled to help after seeing a story First News did on Harrison.

“I went to donate to her fundraiser and just noticed that it just wasn’t getting a lot of attention, so I reached out to her family and asked if there was anything I could do, cause I just feel like, you know, we should be helping people in our community,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Beer.

Anyone who makes a donation to Harrison will be automatically entered into the giveaway and will get a chance to win the following prize package:

Penguin City Beer mint green logo cooler Penguin City Growler

2 Penguin City Pint Glasses

2 Penguin City tasters

Penguin City Red Winter Warmer Campfire Tin Merchandise!

Our newest line of clothing (baseball cap, stocking cap, T-shirt, sweatshirt, socks)

Penguin City Metal Tin Tacker

Penguin City YSU Pete Banner

2 Penguin City Koozies Tickets to YSU basketball games 2021-2022 season

Posters Koozies

$100 cash

In addition to this, several other local businesses have joined in to add to the prize package.

“Fat Axes has reached out and they are offering a 12-person Fat Ax throwing party, and Mr. Rooter of Youngstown plumbing has donated a $500 signed Baker Mayfield football. Then, Youngstown Flea has donated some flea space and flea bucks for their flea,” Lyras-Bernacki said.

Penguin City Beer will also invite everyone who makes a donation to Harrison to the company’s “first look” party of their new building in downtown Youngstown.

Lyras-Bernacki said the reason she is doing this fundraiser is in hopes that it will encourage people to help support Harrison during this tough time.

“I noticed that with other communities they have big responses and you know, the local businesses, everybody rallies around. I just noticed that it just wasn’t and I just feel like as a local business in Youngstown, you know we need to rally behind our community, people in our community, this young woman needs help,” Lyras-Bernacki said.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Christa and enter into the giveaway can head over to Penguin City’s Facebook page and their Instagram page.