Penguin City Beer commemorates 80 years of Youngstown State football with new label

The can will feature a silver label with Youngstown State's signature 'Y' on the front of it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewing Company is releasing a limited edition label for their Penguin City Light Beer to recognize 80 years of Youngstown State football.

“We are so happy to continue our partnership with YSU athletics, especially through these difficult times. It means a lot to us to be able to honor YSU and the Valley with these limited-edition cans. We are tough like our city, and we will continue to push forward,” says Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, owner of Penguin City Brewing.

The 16-ounce can will feature a silver label with Youngstown State’s signature ‘Y’ on the front of it.

“We knew we wanted to do something special for this year’s YSU release”, says Michael Pontikos, brand manager of Penguin City, “so we collaborated with fellow Youngstown native Jesse Reed, a partner at Order Design in New York City. I called Jesse up, asked him if he’d want to do the label design, and well, he nailed it!”

Due to the pandemic, Penguin City had to cut its staff in half, only distributing to grocery stores and party shops. Lyras-Bernacki said things are now getting back to normal for the company.

“We are grateful for all the support and to be able to keep making beer and promote our great city,” Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki said.