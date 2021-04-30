Penguin City Beer closes $2.2 million loan, moves forward with major renovations

The project is expected to be done in fall 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer closed on a $2.2 million loan for the East Federal Street property where it will make its new headquarters.

Next, the company will start getting bids for the construction work to add a taproom. It’s also adding a half-million dollars in brewery equipment to double its production and expand into new markets.

“This is huge for us at Penguin City to be able to invest in our city, be a part of creating a new corridor and make a change in the landscape of our downtown is overwhelming and emotional, and it’s what we wanted to do from day one. We hope this sets an example, and other businesses start to follow suit and bring their ventures here to our great city,” said Aspasia Lyras Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Beer

The 5,000-square-foot space will be remodeled into Penguin City headquarters, and a 1,000-square-foot space will be renovated into a small production and taproom for Hannah Ferguson, of DOPE Cider House & Winery.

