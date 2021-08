YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are breaking ground in downtown Youngstown Wednesday for Penguin City Brewing Company.

Co-owner Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki said after a long year of planning and designing, they’re ready to break ground on their new location at the east end of downtown.

The designs were approved in April.

The company is hosting a small event at 9 a.m. to mark the occasion.