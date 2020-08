The car was full of beer and was about to go on some deliveries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is asking the community for help.

According to the business’s Facebook page, its 2015 Toyota Rav was stolen early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information, call either Youngstown Police Department or Penguin City Beer at 330-755-0709.

This may cause a delay in future deliveries, according to Penguin City.