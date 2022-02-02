YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pending winter storm is causing some government agencies to plan closures.

The Youngstown Municipal Court Annex and Struthers City Hall will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. The closures are out of an abundance of caution since roads could be icy and dangerous.

The Youngstown Municipal Court Annex includes the Youngstown Municipal Court, Clerk of Court, Prosecutor’s Office, Office of Vital Statistics and the City of Youngstown Health Department.

Al Youngstown civil matters set before the Magistrate on Feb. 3 will be reset by the Magistrate’s Bailiff. The notice of a new hearing date will be sent via USPS.

The Health Department staff will be working remotely and will be available by phone or email.

ONE Health Ohio has adjusted its hours. RISE Youngstown will be telehealth Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, RISE Youngstown and RISE Warren will be telehealth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday all ONE Health Ohio sites will be telehealth until 12 p.m.