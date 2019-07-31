Pence says Workhorse has funding to “move forward” with GM Lordstown facility

LANCASTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that Cincinnati-based Workhorse has secured funding to “move forward” with plans to bring manufacturing back to the shuttered General Motors plant in Lordstown.

Pence made the comment in a question and answer session with reporters in Lancaster, Ohio as he was announcing the groundbreaking of Magna International inside an industrial park there. The company manufactures automotive systems.

“As you know after GM made that announcement, President Trump made it clear that we wanted to see GM do better. We are very pleased that they stepped forward. Workhorse, I learned just this week, secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community, and we’re going to continue to look for ways to support that,” Pence said.

Workhorse makes electric vehicles, with a focus on delivery vans.

In June, the company received $25 million to help it scale production of its delivery van line. The money is coming from investors in exchange for stock in the company. Those vans will be made in Indiana.

GM confirmed in May that it is in negotiations to sell the Lordstown facility to Workhorse.

GM idled the Lordstown facility on March 6 to focus on manufacturing SUVs, trucks and electric vehicles.