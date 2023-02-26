PINE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Police are still investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog.

It happened Friday just before 8 a.m. on Enterprise Road near Diamond Road, according to a Mercer Pennsylvania State Police press release.

The vehicle was walking west before it hit the pedestrian, who was walking east, according to the press release.

The victim was taken to AHN Grove City Medical Center. The severity of her injuries are unknown.

Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.

Police are still investigating.