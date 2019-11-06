Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Deerfield

Impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers from the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US-224 east of State Route 225.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Doris Carver of Deerfield, Ohio, was attempting to cross US-224 on foot when she was struck by a Lincoln MKX that was traveling eastbound.

She suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Horn of Wadsworth, Ohio, was the driver involved in the crash. He was not injured and remained at the scene to provide a statement to investigators.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

The Deerfield Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and Portage County Medical Examiner assisted at the crash scene.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.