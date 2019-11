A pedestrian that was hit by an SUV in Warren Wednesday has died

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a pedestrian that was hit by an SUV in Warren Wednesday was killed in the accident.

The accident happened after 6:30 p.m. at Highland Ave. and W. Market St.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police have not released his identity.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating.