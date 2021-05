YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Youngstown early on Memorial Day.

It happened around 12:30 Monday morning near the intersection of West Indianola and Utilis Avenues.

Police say the person is badly hurt and in critical condition, but have not released any more information on the person that was hit, or how it happened.

They said the incident is still under investigation.